Businesses refusing services to Westchester, New Rochelle residents will be fined

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Businesses that are refusing services to Westchester and New Rochelle residents will be fined, the Westchester County Consumer Protection Department said Monday.

The office made the announcement after learning some New Rochelle residents were being refused services.

Any businesses discriminating against New Rochelle or Westchester consumers will be issued tickets under applicable law, the office said.

"Inspectors have been assigned to closely watch for any inconscionable trade practices that harm New Rochelle's residents or any Weestchester residents moving forward."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent the National Guard to help clean public spaces and deliver food in New Rochelle which is at the center of the nation's biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Cuomo opened New York’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center in New Rochelle and predicted the outbreak could last up to nine months.

The drive-through site is at Glen Island Park, near the one-mile containment zone in New Rochelle, which has seen the most number of coronavirus cases in the state. Schools in the city are closed until March 25.

Sonia Rincon/1010 WINS

The site can handle 200 cars per day and is "faster, easier, smarter and safer," Cuomo said, because people aren't exposed to others who may be ill.

"Drive-through testing means people in this community can call a telephone number, make an appointment, and they can come to be tested and literally drive through the testing facilities,” Cuomo said. "There are six lanes that are operating."'

The number to call to set up an appointment is: 888-364-3065.

Cuomo said New Rochelle residents will be tested first, along with people from Westchester who are among vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. However, all Westchester residents are eligible for an appointment.