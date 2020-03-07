CORONAVIRUS: Cuomo declares state of emergency as NY cases hit 76, with 7 more in NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of new coronavirus cases in New York reached 76 on Saturday as he declared a state of emergency to combat the virus.

The state of emergency means New York will be able to get more help fighting the outbreak in terms of supplies and workers.

Cuomo said there are 21 new cases in the state, including seven new cases in New York City and 23 new cases in Westchester.

That brings the total number of cases to 76: 11 in NYC, 57 in Westchester, 2 in Rockland County, 4 in Nassau County and 2 in Saratoga County. Of the 76 cases, 10 patients are hospitalized.

The 23 new cases in Westchester are all related to an infected lawyer in New Rochelle.

"Westchester is obviously a problem for us," Cuomo said. "They talk about contagion in clusters, and then the clusters tend to infect more and more people."

Cuomo said the state is instructing nursing homes and senior home living facilities in the immediate area of New Rochelle to suspend outside visitors.

Additionally, the governor said two S.A.R school locations in Westchester and the Bronx, as well as the Westchester Day School may be closed beyond the initial March 14 date.

He also said the quarantine period may need to be "reset."

The new cases in NYC include two people who got off a cruise ship and five that appear to have caught the virus from community spread, Cuomo said.

One of the apparent community spread patients has been hospitalized at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York State Sen. James Sanders Jr. said.

Sanders initially said 40 workers at the hospital had quarantined, but later said that wasn't the case.

The hospitalized man is a taxi or ride sharing app driver. According to NY1's Ruschell Boone, he drives for Uber, but the company told 1010 WINS it has yet to confirm that.

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital told Boone in a statement: “The patient is currently in isolation and we are closely monitoring our team members who may have been exposed to the patient.”

Senator James Sanders Jr. has confirmed that there is now a coronavirus case in Far Rockaway.



A press conference with more details will be held today at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, 327 Beach 19th Street in Far Rockaway. #FarRockawayCoronavirus #SandersD10 — James Sanders Jr. (@JSandersNYC) March 7, 2020

Cuomo said one of the cases in Saratoga County is a 57-year-old pharmacist. The second case in that county is a 52-year-old woman who had contact with a "positive person from Pennsylvania at a conference in Miami."

The governor also said 73 SUNY students returning from countries with coronavirus cases—including China, Italy and Iran—will land at JFK Airport instead of Stewart International Airport. He said they will be quarantined for at least 14 days before returning to school.

Cuomo said the state is continuing to test people "aggressively, especially along suspected populations by following the infection tree." He said the state is now able to perform about 500 tests a day.

"We want to identify people, because we want to put them in a position where they're not going to infect anybody else. We want to find positives," he said. "The more tests the better, the more positives you find, the better, because then you can isolate them and you slow the spread."

Cuomo urged senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems to be cautious.

"My message would be if you are a senior citizen or immune compromised I would think seriously about attending a large gathering now," the governor said.

WESTCHESTER CLUSTER

Rabbi Reuven Fink, of the Young Israel of New Rochelle temple, is among a cluster of cases in Westchester, according to a statement posted Friday on the website of Yeshiva University, where Fink teaches two courses.

“I can now reassure you that it is possible, Thank G-d, to get through this virus without a special vaccine. I have the virus and am doing reasonably well,” Fink wrote in an email to synagogue members, according to a letter posted online. “But I must caution all of you who have had personal contact with me to seek counsel from your health practitioner as to how to proceed.”

Many members of Fink’s congregation were asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after the hospitalization of a person in the synagogue’s community, a 50-year-old lawyer who works in Manhattan. Since then, a growing number of friends and relatives of the lawyer have tested positive.

Most of the new cases announced Friday and Saturday were connected to the Westchester case or were suspected of being related to it, according to Cuomo. The governor said the cases from that suburban county included a 7-year-old boy and an 82-year-old man.

The list of new cases connected to the Westchester case includes a person in New York City, several members of the congregation, two friends, two people in nearby Rockland County who worked at a bat mitzvah at the synagogue and three cases related to the lawyer’s initial hospitalization in Westchester County, according to Cuomo.

Officials in Rockland County said the man and woman there were at home and doing well.

The upper Manhattan campus of Yeshiva University was already closed through Friday because the stricken lawyer’s son is a student there and has also tested positive for the virus. The university said it was advising Fink’s students to self-quarantine until further notice.

The synagogue’s website says it is closed through Sunday.

Cuomo said about 4,000 people across the state are in a precautionary quarantine, all but 300 in New York City and Westchester County. At least 44 people were in mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo said the lesson from the suburban outbreak is how easily the virus can spread when people gather.

“You can have one large gathering — 400, 500 people in a gathering — and you can infect a number of people,” Cuomo said.

Health officials had said earlier that people who attended services at the suburban synagogue on Feb. 22, and a funeral and a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23, must self-quarantine until at least Sunday.

There were scattered school closings in the region amid fears of a wider spread of the virus. Two elite private schools in Manhattan, the all-girls Spence and the all-boys Collegiate, closed Friday because a family associated with the schools was being monitored for the coronavirus.

NEW JERSEY CASES

Two northern New Jersey residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus went to the same health care facility before they were eventually hospitalized this week, officials said Friday.

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco declined to identify the facility, which is in Bergen County, except to say that it is not an urgent care facility. Tedesco said the names of workers and patients who were at the facility when the two patients visited have been given to the state health department.

The facility remains open, Tedesco said.

Through a spokeswoman, the state health department said Friday it is “in the process of identifying healthcare, household, and other close contacts of these cases” to assess their risk of exposure and determine next steps, including self-quarantining.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bergen County this week. One, a man in his early 30s, is hospitalized in at Hackensack University Medical Center. Officials said the man, who lives with family in New York City but has an apartment in Fort Lee, New Jersey, felt ill Monday night and visited the facility before being hospitalized.

The second patient, a woman from Englewood, was released from Englewood Hospital Thursday and is in isolation at home, Tedesco said. She also had visited the unnamed facility Monday.

State officials identified a third and fourth case on Friday: a man in his 60s who is hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Camden County, and a man in his 50s hospitalized at Englewood Hospital in Bergen County. No other details on these cases has been released.

On Saturday, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said the man's case is connected to a cluster of cases in New Rochelle.

Oliver also said 15 more people are under investigation for the virus in New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.